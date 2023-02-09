Rumor has it there is a football game Sunday, and many of you will be celebrating the great American pastime that is Super Bowl Sunday. (Where’s that petition to make Monday a national holiday?) But there’s a lot more going on this weekend, we detail a few favorites below in “Six Picks Events.”

All Weekend: It’s the final weekend for the acclaimed new production By the Queen, playing Trinity Repertory in Providence. The play tells the story of Queen Margaret, “lifted and remixed” from Shakespeare’s text of Henry VI and Richard III. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Also closing this weekend, is the Wilbury Theatre‘s production of We’re Gonna Die, from award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee. To learn more about the play, read our interview with Director Marcel A. Mascaro here. Click here for tickets and further details.

Saturday: Improv for Everyone is a hands-on two-hour event presented by the Providence Improv Guild at the United Theatre in Westerly. Learn the basics of improvisational comedy, among them skills that can help you on stage and in everyday life. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Speaking of great comedy, head to the Comedy Connection in East Providence this weekend for a show with local comic great Brian Beaudoin, self-described as “The Biggest Comedian you have Never Heard Of.” Hear what he has to say – two shows are happening each night. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Outside Art: Harnessing Color is an exhibit currently showing at the Jamestown Arts Center. The exhibition includes works from six art spaces that support artists with disabilities. They include Artists’ Exchange, Center for Creative Works, Downtown Designs Gallery, Spindleworks, Out of the Box Studio & Gallery, and Studio 57. Click here for details.

Sunday: Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early at Blithewold Mansion in Bristol with the Encore Opera Company‘s “Love Songs in the Living Room,” featuring arias, duets, and more. Bubbly beverages and chocolatey treats will be served. Click here for details.