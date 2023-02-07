Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Tuesday, February 7 – 12, 2023.
Tuesday, February 7
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with G. Wayne Miller, Ocean State Stories
Coming up on Tuesday, February 7 at 1 pm.
🎭 Things To Do
- 5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Potter Pet U: Bunny Care Basics at Potter League for Animals
- 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Adult Drop In Ballroom Class
- 6:30 pm: Wings & Whalers! at Surf Club
🎶 Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Home Again: The Whale at 4:30 pm, Carole King live in Central Park at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11 am, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, February 8
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council’s to host a Regular Council Meeting on Feb. 8
Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 8, in the Council Chambers of Newport City Hall.
🎭 Things To Do
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
🎶 Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Whale at 4:30 pm, Pride and Prejudice at 7:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 5:30 pm, Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Tree Commission at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, February 9
On This Day in RI History: February 9, 1976, Actor Charlie Day is born
Starred in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
🎭 Things To Do
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm: Fay Andrada X Wild Season at Wild Season Florals
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: JAC Talk with Conor Moynihan at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: Touro Synagogue Foundation Talk explores portraits of Jews from 17th & 18th Century Amsterdam
🎶 Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed at 4:30 pm, My Big Fat Greek Wedding at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Newport: Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 6:15 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Friday, February 10
🎭 Things To Do
- 5 pm to 8:30 pm: Périgord Truffle Dinner at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm: Cupid and Constellations at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECTS ON FEBRUARY 10TH
🎶 Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed at 4:30 pm, Father Of The Bride at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Outcry Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Chris V. and Chelly from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher and Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 2 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 9 am
Saturday, February 11
🎭 Things To Do
- 7:15 am to 2 pm: Veterans Empowerment Day, Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Wyndham Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am to 4 pm: “Made From the HeArt” Artisan Craft Fair to benefit Give Kids the World at Hotel Viking
- 10 am: Beech Leaf Disease Information and Practical Approaches with Newport Tree Conservancy
- 10 am: Spunky & Spirited in 2023! A Terrific Teenage Retreat at RI Oak Counseling & Wellness
- 10 am to 5 pm: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 8 pm: Family Day at The Food Shack
- 1 pm to 4 pm: The Chanler Hot Chocolate Bar
- 2 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Philip Palmer at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm: NSQ at Trinity Church
- 5 pm: Valentine’s Day Private Picnic at The Huddle
- 5 pm to 8:30 pm: Périgord Truffle Dinner at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm: Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
🎶 Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Temptress starring Greta Garbo with live musical score by Jeff Rapsis at 4:30 pm, The Parent Trip at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Mark Flynn from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Danielle Boucher & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- No meetings are currently scheduled.
Sunday, February 12
Gary’s Handy Lunch to permanently close on February 12
The popular diner announced today that it will permanently close after more than 50 years on February 12, 2023.
🎭 Things To Do
- 9 am to 4 pm: “Made From the HeArt” Artisan Craft Fair to benefit Give Kids the World at Hotel Viking
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am: Eucharist in honor of Absalon Jones at Trinity Church
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Harnessing Color Weaving & Printmaking Days at Jamestown Arts Center
- 1 pm to 4 pm: The Chanler Hot Chocolate Bar
- 2 pm: Newport String Quartet: Newport County Concert Series III at Jamestown Arts Center
🎶 Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller (Jazz Brunch) from 1 pm to 4 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
