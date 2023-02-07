Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Tuesday, February 7 – 12, 2023.

Tuesday, February 7

  • Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
  • Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11 am, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, February 8

🎶 Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Whale at 4:30 pm, Pride and Prejudice at 7:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Thursday, February 9

Friday, February 10

🎶 Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed at 4:30 pm, Father Of The Bride at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Outcry Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Chris V. and Chelly from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher and Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 10 pm

Saturday, February 11

🎶 Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Temptress starring Greta Garbo with live musical score by Jeff Rapsis at 4:30 pm, The Parent Trip at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Mark Flynn from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Danielle Boucher & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

  • No meetings are currently scheduled.
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Sunday, February 12

🎶 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller (Jazz Brunch) from 1 pm to 4 pm

