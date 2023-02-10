Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units.
Open Houses This Weekend
Here is the open house information for each property. For more information about any listing, click here.
Newport
55 Harrison Avenue | $925,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
11 Simmons Street | $799,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
9 King Street | $1,699,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Middletown
29 Sherwood Road | $620,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.
262 Peckham Ave | $1,200,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
766 Indian Avenue | $3,950,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
269 Oliphant Lane | $725,000 | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
5 Carnegie Abbey Lane | $1,795,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
11 Coddington Way | $764,000 | Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
14 Cove Street | $456,000 | Open Hosue on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Jamestown
120 Battery Lane | $3,985,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Tiverton
157 Horizon Drive | $725,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.
56 Robin Drive | $275,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
25 Warren Avenue | $469,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
447 Stafford Road #C4 | $289,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
38 Red Tail Trail | $245,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
