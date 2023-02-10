Another busy weekend on the local music scene with shows spanning the worlds of country, classical, rock and roll, and jazz. Check out some top choices in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

All Weekend: One of the region’s best listening rooms, Pumphouse Music Works was struck by a damaging fire last year. The popular non-profit is back in business, but still has bills to pay. So they’ve organized a fundraiser this weekend with some of their favorite bands. Here’s the schedule: Friday: Folk/Acoustic with Man & Wife, Obsidian State of Mind, Natalie Blue and Devin Bender; Saturday: Reggae with The Water Project and Swift Undertow; Sunday: Jazz with local greats including Tish Adams, Marty Richards, Dave Zinno and many more. Click here for details.

Friday: The Amish Outlaws are indeed one of the most unlikely stories in rock and roll. Several members of the band were born and raised in Lancaster, PA, and had a strict Amish upbringing. Then they discovered rock and roll, and 70s movie soundtracks. The rest is history. Catch them at Alchemy in Providence beginning around 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: The core of Club D’Elf is bassist/composer Mike Rivard and drummer Dean Johnston, but each performance features a different line-up, drawing some of the most creative improvisers from the jazz, DJ, rock & world music scenes. This time, it’s Boston guitar great Duke Levine joining the band at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River beginning at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Carrie Underwood, who debuted on American Idol in 2004, is one of the top-selling female solo artists in country music history. She’ll bring songs from her latest album Denin and Rhinestones to her show at the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8PM. Jimmie Allen opens. Click here for details.

Saturday: Brooklyn, NY-based The National Reserve return to Askew in Providence for their monthly residency that began in January at the Providence venue. The Rock/Americana band will have songs from their new album Motel La Grange and more. Local heroes Smith & Weeden open at 9PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Culture up before the big game! Relax with Newport String Quartet at the Jamestown Arts Center performing works by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad, and Felix Mendelssohn. Click here for details.