The United States Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that President Biden has nominated Navy Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield for appointment to the grade of vice admiral and assignment as U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a Flag Officer Announcement made the announcement. Chatfield, who is currently serving as the President of the Naval War College in Newport, has a distinguished career in the U.S. Navy and is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the NATO Military Committee.

As U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee, Chatfield would represent the United States on the committee, which is the senior military authority within NATO. The Military Committee is made up of senior military officers (usually three-star Generals or Admirals) from NATO member countries, who serve as their country’s Military Representative (MILREP) to NATO, representing their Chief of Defence (CHOD), according to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s website. The committee is the primary source of military advice to the North Atlantic Council and the Nuclear Planning Group, and gives direction to the two Strategic Commanders.

Chatfield’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Chatfield is the President of the U.S. Naval War College and a career naval helicopter pilot. According to her U.S. Naval War College biography, Chatfield is a native of Garden Grove, California, she graduated from Boston University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and French language and literature. She received her commission through Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) in 1988 and earned her wings of gold in 1989. Chatfield was awarded the Navy’s Political/Military (Pol-Mil) Scholarship and attended the Kennedy School of Government, receiving a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University in 1997. In 2009, the University of San Diego conferred upon her a doctorate of education.