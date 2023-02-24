On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 25 – 26, 2023.

Tyler Bernadyn

Newport

8 Bedlow Place | $549,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

526 Thames Street #1 | $819,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

8 Key Court | $2,595,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

2 Eastnor Road #B | $899,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

2 Eastnor Road #D | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

158 Narragansett Avenue #S | $845,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.

11 Simmons Street | $799,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Middletown

19 Pochantas Drive | $649,900 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Portsmouth

5 Carnegie Abbey Lane | $1,795,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

45 Harbor View Road | $619,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

1 Tower Drive #1802 | $949,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

14 Cove Street | $456,000 | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Jamestown

9 Pleasant View Ave | $1,400,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Tiverton

205 Songbird Lane | $249,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

240 Kearns Avenue | $569,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

1031 Old Stafford Road | $685,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

38 Red Tail Trail | $239,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

43 Sakonnet East Court E #2 | $379,900 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.