Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas!’ gets a sequel
The new book picks up one year after the original, and like the first, teaches a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday.
BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Seuss fans might find their hearts growing three sizes this coming holiday season with the release of a sequel to the 1957 classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
The new book picks up one year after the original, and like the first, teaches a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday.
The sequel entitled “How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” is not based on a newly discovered manuscript by Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Geisel — but was written and illustrated by an author and artist with previous experience in the Dr. Seuss universe.
“One of the most asked questions we receive from Seuss fans of all ages is ‘What do you think happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas?” said Alice Jonaitis, executive editor at Random House Children’s Books, in a statement.
The original Grinch book has sold nearly 10 million copies in North America alone and like other Seuss books has been translated into multiple languages. It was made into a 1966 animated TV special narrated by Boris Karloff, a 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey and a computer-animated film in 2018 with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch.
The new book, scheduled for release Sept. 5, is written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz. Heim has written Seuss-themed books like “If I Ran Your School” and “I Am the Cat in the Hat.” Ruiz has illustrated the Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library books for more than two decades.
“All throughout writing the story, I couldn’t fully believe that I was actually getting to play in the amazing creative sandbox Dr. Seuss created all those decades ago,” Heim said in an email.
Working on the Grinch sequel was an awesome responsibility, Ruiz said via email.
“When I heard of the opportunity to be a part of this project, I jumped at the chance only to find that it was difficult and daunting to approach adding to or expanding such an esteemed and treasured part of the American Christmas canon,” he said.
In the original, the Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the people of Who-ville by making off in the middle of the night with all the material trappings and sumptuous food of the holiday.
When the Whos gather to sing on Christmas morning, the Grinch realizes that the holiday is not about toys and feasting, but about joyously celebrating with family and neighbors and as Seuss wrote, the Grinch’s “heart grew three sizes that day.”
In the sequel, the Grinch wants to show how much he loves the holiday by winning Who-ville’s Christmas Crown with the most spectacular Christmas tree ever seen, according to Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
But when his plan goes awry, the Grinch turns into his old, cold-hearted self, until his friend Cindy-Lou Who, reminds him that Christmas is not all about winning.
Geisel, who died in 1991 at age 87, authored dozens of books, including “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Cat in the Hat.”
Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become…
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area? The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year. As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an…
Rhode Island, approved for up to $61.7 million, will operate three programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program.
Governor Dan McKee today joined the Biden Administration for a virtual event to highlight the historic award of $61.7 million to Rhode Island under the Biden Administration’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). “We’re ready to continue Rhode Island’s economic momentum. This historic investment in small businesses from the Biden Administration will help us reach…
The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport.
A man from Newport has won $30,000 playing the “Cash Bonanza” Instant Game. He matched the first number in the “Your Numbers” section to win the top prize. The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport. The man, who has not been identified, tells Rhode Island Lottery that he plans to save the…
A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.
BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes. The 73-year-old man from Cranston is accused of founding dozens of shell companies in the United States and using them to open business bank accounts…
The bigger bases — going from 15- to 18-inch squares — are part of a flurry of changes by Major League Baseball designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game and make it more appealing to a younger generation of potential fans.
By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Like a violin virtuoso using a new music stand, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado noticed a difference right away. Not only are the bases bigger, but they feel different, too. “It’s definitely different, for sure,” said Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner. “They…
Newport Folk Festival walked away from the awards ceremony with an award for Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30k attendance).
The 34th Annual Pollstar Awards were held on Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills California, and Newport Folk Festival had a big night – once being named Music Festival of the Year. According to Pollstar, the Pollstar Awards, presented by Live Nation, is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and the most relevant and coveted recognition…
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation.
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation. “The bus is so great,” said Senator Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence). “I can get work done, I can read or I can put my headphones in and relax. Or if I’m feeling social, I can talk to my…
On Orville’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Orville Peck has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 30. Orville Peck is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician, known for his distinctive style that blends classic country and western with dark, cinematic elements. He first gained attention in 2017 when he released…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.