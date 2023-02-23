It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of January 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +6.2% to $329,542. Data was available for 199 cities and towns in Boston.

#30. Stratham, NH

– 1-year price change: +$57,051 (+10.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$204,189 (+48.3%)
– Typical home value: $627,186 (#85 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Cohasset, MA

– 1-year price change: +$59,201 (+5.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$323,688 (+38.6%)
– Typical home value: $1,161,832 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Mattapoisett, MA

– 1-year price change: +$59,484 (+10.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$175,437 (+38.1%)
– Typical home value: $635,329 (#83 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Newton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$60,016 (+5.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$295,864 (+30.9%)
– Typical home value: $1,253,630 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Hampton, NH

– 1-year price change: +$61,742 (+13.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$184,747 (+55.5%)
– Typical home value: $517,694 (#134 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Sherborn, MA

– 1-year price change: +$61,901 (+6.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$246,307 (+31.1%)
– Typical home value: $1,037,703 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Duxbury, MA

– 1-year price change: +$63,914 (+7.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$259,670 (+40.9%)
– Typical home value: $894,067 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Concord, MA

– 1-year price change: +$64,954 (+5.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$290,113 (+31.7%)
– Typical home value: $1,204,473 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Strafford, NH

– 1-year price change: +$65,217 (+17.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$143,023 (+49.9%)
– Typical home value: $429,446 (#181 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Newbury, MA

– 1-year price change: +$68,485 (+10.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$218,508 (+41.2%)
– Typical home value: $749,160 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Lincoln, MA

– 1-year price change: +$68,661 (+5.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$320,275 (+34.6%)
– Typical home value: $1,245,632 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#19. North Hampton, NH

– 1-year price change: +$68,706 (+10.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$245,088 (+51.7%)
– Typical home value: $718,974 (#54 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Chester, NH

– 1-year price change: +$68,762 (+14.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$212,132 (+61.9%)
– Typical home value: $554,881 (#118 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Newington, NH

– 1-year price change: +$68,821 (+8.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$301,312 (+48.9%)
– Typical home value: $917,733 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Sudbury, MA

– 1-year price change: +$69,019 (+7.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$225,468 (+30.0%)
– Typical home value: $978,267 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Lynnfield, MA

– 1-year price change: +$69,275 (+8.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$224,049 (+32.9%)
– Typical home value: $905,279 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Dover, MA

– 1-year price change: +$71,535 (+5.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$341,618 (+31.0%)
– Typical home value: $1,444,164 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Portsmouth, NH

– 1-year price change: +$71,921 (+12.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$215,320 (+52.0%)
– Typical home value: $629,520 (#84 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Greenland, NH

– 1-year price change: +$73,146 (+12.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$247,018 (+58.7%)
– Typical home value: $667,877 (#70 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Atkinson, NH

– 1-year price change: +$74,481 (+15.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$183,579 (+50.9%)
– Typical home value: $544,554 (#122 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Nahant, MA

– 1-year price change: +$76,286 (+10.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$230,719 (+39.3%)
– Typical home value: $817,865 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Carlisle, MA

– 1-year price change: +$83,873 (+8.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$261,833 (+30.2%)
– Typical home value: $1,129,214 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Manchester, MA

– 1-year price change: +$86,350 (+8.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$299,673 (+37.9%)
– Typical home value: $1,091,135 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Hampton Falls, NH

– 1-year price change: +$92,637 (+15.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$259,478 (+59.0%)
– Typical home value: $699,078 (#56 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Winchester, MA

– 1-year price change: +$96,721 (+8.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$319,325 (+33.0%)
– Typical home value: $1,286,407 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lexington, MA

– 1-year price change: +$99,768 (+8.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$341,870 (+35.0%)
– Typical home value: $1,318,671 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Wellesley, MA

– 1-year price change: +$105,765 (+6.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$409,172 (+33.5%)
– Typical home value: $1,628,821 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Rye, NH

– 1-year price change: +$115,626 (+12.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$363,501 (+54.6%)
– Typical home value: $1,029,120 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Weston, MA

– 1-year price change: +$189,654 (+11.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$546,491 (+40.8%)
– Typical home value: $1,884,460 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. New Castle, NH

– 1-year price change: +$199,996 (+12.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$586,107 (+49.2%)
– Typical home value: $1,776,387 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

