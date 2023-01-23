Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Monday, January 23
New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23
This additional commuter rail station in Rhode Island will supplement three other stations (Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford Junction) serviced by the MBTA, with numerous stops in Massachusetts on the route to South Station in Boston.
Things To Do
- 10:30 am: Family Fun Reptile Show during School Vacation in Newport RI at Vasco de Game Portugues Hall
- 12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm
- Middletown: Town Council at 5 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 7:15 pm
- Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm, School Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, January 24
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 1 pm: Lunch and Learn at Oliver Hazard Perry
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Wellness + Wine at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: Mario Kart 8 Tournament at Surf Club
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 2:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, January 25
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 25
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;
Things To Do
- 9 am to 10 am: Coffee with the Captain at Oliver Hazard Perry
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6:30 pm: Lecture – “North Portsmouth” by Jim Garman at Common Fence Point Community Hall
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Middletown School Committee at 6 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 6 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pm
Thursday, January 26
Gilded Age Lecture Series explores a fascinating period
The series examines all aspects of the American Gilded Age, a period of significant change and innovation that spans roughly 1870-1910 – a time when the grandest of the Preservation Society’s historic houses were built, including The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Rosecliff.
Things To Do
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: “Cure What Ails You”: An 18th Century Living History Lecture
- 5:30 pm: Potter League for Animals 2022 Annual Meeting at Wyndham Newport
- 6 pm: “’On Location From …’ HBO and ‘The Gilded Age’” at The Marble House & Zoom
- 6 pm: Paint Your Pet… and have some pizza, too! at Aquidneck Restaurant & Pizzeria
🎶 Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Middletown Prevention Coalition at 5:45 am, Middletown School Committee at 5 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth West Side Development Advisory Committee at 7 pm
Friday, January 27
Free weaving and printmaking drop-in workshops coming to Jamestown Arts Center
Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists, will demonstrate and facilitate a hands-on experience utilizing processes seen in many of this show’s vibrant pieces.
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 1 pm: Lunch and Learn at Oliver Hazard Perry
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: Yoga, Movie & Dinner Night at Common Fence Point Hall
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, January 28
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 3 pm: Relationship Renewal Retreat: A New Year’s Carol
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Silk Flower Wreath Workshop at Cutie Curls Boutique
- 2 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Monica Young at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Newport String Project Hosts Performance Party at St. Columba’s Chapel
- 6 pm: Parent Night Out at Conanicut Yacht Club
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Flan & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, January 29
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Middletown Historical Society Lecture: “Middletown Farms: The Roots of Our History” at Middletown Public Library
- 3:35 pm: Community Cacao Gatherings
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
