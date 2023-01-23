Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Monday, January 23

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm
  • Middletown: Town Council at 5 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 7:15 pm
  • Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm, School Committee at 6 pm
  • Tiverton: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, January 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, January 25

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, January 26

Gilded Age Lecture Series explores a fascinating period

The series examines all aspects of the American Gilded Age, a period of significant change and innovation that spans roughly 1870-1910 – a time when the grandest of the Preservation Society’s historic houses were built, including The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Rosecliff.

Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

City & Government

Friday, January 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, January 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Flan & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, January 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm

City & Government