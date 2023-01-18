Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

JANUARY 25, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on January 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events:

1. David Rosenberg, d/b/a Newport Winter Festival, Newport Marriott and Newport Harbor Island Resort; February 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and February 19 & 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2. Newport Life Publications, LLC, d/b/a 2023 Newport Wedding Show, Hotel Viking; February 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3. Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Night Run: A Race for Education, Rogers High School (route attached); April 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (7:30 p.m.- race starts)

4. Michelle Leys, d/b/a My Best Friend’s Closet Consignment Sale, The Elks Lodge; 4/20/23 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 4/21/23 from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., 4/22/23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 4/23/23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

5. MLK Community Center, d/b/a Live from the Loading Dock concert series, MLK Basketball Courts; 5/10/23, 6/14/23, 7/12/23, 8/9/23 & 9/13/23 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

6. Mark A. Stickney & Historic Music of Newport, d/b/a Rhode Island Wind Ensemble Concert at Touro Park; June 4, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

7. Mark A. Stickney & Historic Music of Newport, d/b/a Newport Community Band Concert at Touro Park; June 12, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

8. Mark A. Stickney & Historic Music of Newport, d/b/a The American Band Concert at Touro Park; July 23, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

9. Fireworks Displays (8 permitted per calendar year):

a. Bailey’s Beach Club, barge off of Bailey’s Beach, July 1, 2023, 10-minute display beginning at 9:15 p.m.

b. Barbara Moran, barge off of Castle Hill, September 30, 2023, 10-minute display beginning at 8:50 p.m.

b. Private Detective License, Renewal, Ryan McCormack, d/b/a Coastal Investigation Group, LLC, 9 Waites Wharf, Unit 2

c. 2022 Boards and Commissions Annual Reports:

1. Tax Appeal Board

2. Newport Waterfront Commission

3. Zoning Board of Review

d. Communication from Robert Bestoso, re: Parking in the Point section (Receive)

e. Communication from Discover Newport, re: Annual Audit Report for years ending June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Receive)

f. Communication from the Newport Beach Commission, re: Beach Plan Review (Receive and refer to City Administration)

g. Communication from the Bari Freeman, re: Resignation from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Receive with regret)

2. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments:

Council Liaison:

1. Affirmative Action Commission – Angela McCalla

2. Aquidneck Island Planning Commission – Xay Khamsyvoravong

3. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission – Angela McCalla

4. Brenton Point Committee – David Carlin

5. City Council/School Liaison Committee – Lynn Ceglie

6. Cliff Walk Commission – David Carlin

7. East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) – Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, David Carlin

8. Edward King House Senior Citizens Center – Lynn Ceglie, Mark Aramli

9. Energy & Environment Commission – Angela McCalla

10. Fort Adams Foundation – David Carlin

11. Hospitality Commission- Charles M. Holder, Jr.

12. Legislative/State Liaison – David Carlin

13. Miantonomi Park Commission – Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

14. Military Affairs Liaison – US Navy – Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Angela McCalla

15. Newport Beach Commission – Charles M. Holder, Jr., David Carlin

16. Newport County Chamber of Commerce Liaison – Charles M. Holder, Jr., Angela McCalla, Mark Aramli

17. Newport Housing Authority – Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

18. Newport Partnership for Families – Lynn Ceglie,

19. Newport Prevention Coalition – Charles M. Holder, Jr.

20. Newport Public Education Foundation –David Carlin

21. Newport Public Library – David Carlin

22. Newport Spring Project Committee – Lynn Ceglie,

23. Tree & Open Space Commission – Angela McCalla

24. Tourism Marketing District – Lynn Ceglie, Charles M. Holder, Jr.

RESOLUTIONS

3. Re-establishing the Ad-Hoc Tax Committee- A. McCalla, D. Carlin

4. Adoption of revisions to Resolution No. 2023-01, entitled, “Rules of the Council”, adopted January 11, 2023

ORDINANCES

5. Amending Section 10.24.010, “Parking prohibited at all times in designated places” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

6. Boards and Commissions 2022 Annual Reports – Tree and Open Space Commission, Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission, Cliff Walk Commission and the Beach Commission to address questions from the Council related to the 2022 reports

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

7. Action Item #6121/23 – RE: Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Contract – July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024 (w/accompanying resolution and ordinance) (Continued from January 11, 2023)

8. Memorandum from the City Manager and Finance Director, re: 5-Year Capital Improvement Program and Budget Process

9. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Status Update – Two-Tier Residential Tax Rate Program

10. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Status Update – Easton’s Beach

11. Action Item #6122/23 – re: Award of Re-bid RFP #23-019 – Electrical Engineering Services – Edward King House (w/accompanying resolution)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- January 18, 2023