Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewing will host their January Beer Hall on January 20

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Wednesday, January 18 through Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Wednesday, January 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
  • Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
  • Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Thursday, January 19

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

City & Government

Friday, January 20

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Dave Laros & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, January 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Neil Haven & Brenner Campos from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, January 22

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller from 1 pm to 4 pm

City & Government

What do you think? Comment and react below!