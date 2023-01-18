Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Wednesday, January 18 through Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Wednesday, January 18
Things To Do
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm: Snack and Chat with Legislators – Rep. Cortvriend, Rep. McGaw, Sen. Ujifusa at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 6 pm: Potter Pet U: Oh, For Pet’s Sake! at Potter League for Animals
- 6 pm: Virtual Newport Lecture Series with Dr. Colin F. Jackson
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
Thursday, January 19
‘We’re Gonna Die’ opening January 19 at Wilbury Theatre, we speak to Director Marcel A. Mascaro
Award-winning play by Young Jean Lee coming to Providence
Things To Do
- 9 am: Coffee with the Captain at Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm: Museum Reads – “The Personal Librarian” at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm: VFW Post 406 Lecture Series VIII – ““Japanese Americans in WWII – from Incarceration to Military Service”
- 5:30 pm: “Cure What Ails You”: An 18th Century Living History Lecture at Newport Historical Society
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9 am
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 3 pm, Portsmouth School Committee – Capital Planning Subcommittee at 3 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Conservation Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Friday, January 20
Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on January 20, 2023 at Newport’s Casino Theater
Band includes veteran musicians Tony Garnier and Anton Fig
Things To Do
- 5 pm to 8 pm: January Beer Hall at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 8 pm: A Real Weird January Beer Hall at Newport Vineyards
- 7:30 pm: Newport Live Presents: The Chris Spedding, Trio with Tony Garnier and Anton Fig. The Trio at Casino Theatre
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Dave Laros & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 2:30 pm
Saturday, January 21
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am: Weaver Cove Cleanup
- 1 pm: Vision Board Workshop at MIST
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Darrell West at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Candlelight Dinner at The Reef
- 6 pm: Newport Winter Glendi 2023 at Wyndham Newport Hotel
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Neil Haven & Brenner Campos from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, January 22
Things To Do
- 3 pm to 5 pm: Classical Concert Recital by world-renowned pianist Clemens Teufel at St. Columba’s Chapel
- 3 pm: Lord of the Rings at the Casino Theatre
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
