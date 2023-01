On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 20 – 22, 2023.

Newport

526 Thames Street | $1,500,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

526 Thames Street # 1 | $825,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

526 Thames Street #2 | $675,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

8 Key Court | $2,895,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

69 Carroll Avenue | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

13 Sherman Street | $2,000,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

35 Second Street | $1,690,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

13 Sherman Street #1 | $525,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

13 Sherman Street #3 | $475,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

165 John Kesson Lane | $759,900 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

2 Village Lane | $539,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

1304 Fairway Drive | $450,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

301 Meadow Lane | $900,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

63 Black Point Lane | $949,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

11 Coddington Way | $778,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

41 Woodland Drive | $599,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

60 Almy Knoll Terrace | $739,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

1219 North Main Road | $3,885,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

56 Robin Drive | $275,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

78 Haskins Ave | $359,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

43 Sakonnet East Ct. E #2 | $379,900 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.