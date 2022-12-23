Newport Live will be presenting An Evening With The Chris Spedding Trio, featuring Tony Garnier and Anton Fig at The Casino Theater in Newport on Friday, January 20th at 7:30 PM. General Admission tickets are $35 and available through EventBrite and via the Newport Live website. Beer and wine will be available thanks to our sponsors Ragged Island Brewing and Newport Vineyards and food will be available from Lucy’s Kitchen.

In the 1980’s, guitarist Spedding, bassist Garnier and drummer Fig formed the nucleus of several important bands: Spedding with Roxy Music, Byran Ferry and Paul McCartney, Garnier with Bob Dylan’s band, and Fig with the Late Night with David Letterman band.

Today, guitarist Chris Spedding continues to tour worldwide as guitarist with Bryan Ferry’s band, something he has done since the 70’s. He is the author of a UK #1 hit with “Motor Bikin’,” a dozen or so solo albums, and one of the most in-demand session guitarists of the past five decades along with Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck.

A short sampling of his credits includes sessions with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr’s all-star band in the movie “Give My Regards to Broad Street”, Roger Daltry in the same year as McCartney, Jack Bruce’s (Cream) “Songs For a Tailor” and “Harmony Row, Donovan’s “Cosmic Wheels”, Harry Nilsson (including one of his best-known albums, Nilsson Schmilsson), Elton John’s “Madman Across the Water, Brian Eno, The Velvet Underground’s John, Cale, the original recording of Jesus Christ Superstar, Ginger Baker, Tom Waits “Rain Dogs”, Joan Armatrading, Art Garfunkel, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Robert Gordon, Talking Head Jerry Harrison, Thelonious Monk duets with Peter Frampton, and the aforementioned Ferry.

He also was the producer of the Sex Pistols’ first demos, which were recorded on 12 May 1976 at London’s Majestic Studios, where Spedding had recorded his contributions to Eno’s album Here Come the Warm Jets. He has been a member of eleven different bands, including Ian Carr’s Nucleus, Sharks with Free’s Andy Fraser, and most recently, King Mob with former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock. As part of Ian Carr’s Nucleus, he was runner-up in the jazz guitarist category to John McLaughlin in an annual Melody Maker’s poll.

Bassist Tony Garnier was asked to join Bob Dylan on tour in Europe In 1989 and has maintained the bass position ever since. Featured on most of his records since 1990, including Time Out Of Mind, Love and Theft, Modern Times, and many others, he has also served as Dylan’s music director., Like Dylan, he was born in Minnesota. Unlike Dylan, Garnier comes from a long line of musicians, including his grandfather who led the Camelia Brass Band of New Orleans. He has played with Asleep at the Wheel, Robert Gordon, and in the studio, with Tom Waits, Buster Poindexter, Paul Simon, Buddy Guy, Iron and Wine, and Lucinda Williams to name just a few. Like Spedding, he is versatile, at home with rock, rockabilly and jazz.

Drummer Anton Fig anchored Paul Shaffer’s the Late Show with David Letterman band for nearly thirty years. During that run, he played with the world’s greatest musicians including Miles Davis, James Brown, and Bruce Springsteen. Known as “The Thunder from Down Under”, Fig was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and started drumming around age 4. Eventually, he earned a music degree at the New England Conservatory of Music. He then moved to NYC, where he broke into the session scene, eventually playing with Kiss, Link Wray, Cyndi Lauper, Bob Dylan, Ace Frehley, and Joan Armatrading, to mention a few. In 2010, Fig was voted #1 Best Rock Drummer in Modern Drummer’s Readers Poll. He most recently toured with Joe Bonamassa.