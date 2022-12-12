Tyler Bernadyn

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

Newport

19 Bedlow Avenue sold for $690,000 on December 9. This 2,044 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $710,000.

70 Carroll Avenue #1013 sold for $375,000 on December 9. This 876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $375,000.

50 School Street #8 sold for $2,650,000 on December 9. This 2,883 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,995,000.

114 Kay Street sold for $1,100,000 on December 9. This 2,002 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,100,000.

70 Carroll Avenue #1101 sold for $226,000 on December 9. This 625 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $219,000.

7 Sharon Court sold for $1,400,000 on December 8. This 2,268 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,400,000.

51 Dearborn Street sold for $1,250,000 on December 6. This 1,830 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,295,000.

51 Harrison Avenue sold for $1,000,000 on December 5. This 1,888 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,100,000.

124 Gibbs Avenue sold for $1,025,000 on December 5. This 1,646 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

50 Old Beach Road #5 sold for $510,000 on December 5. This 631 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.

2 Eastnor Road #1 sold for $1,225,000 on December 5. This 2,896 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,295,000.

65 Clinton Street #65C sold for $865,000 on December 5. This 1,298 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $879,000.

Middletown

216 Gossets Turn Drive sold for $1,290,000 on December 8. This 4,156 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,325,000.

392 Forest Avenue sold for $575,000 on December 8. This 1,544 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $574,900.

641 Mitchell’s Lane sold for $1,500,000 on December 5. This 3,024 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,500,000.

Portsmouth

110 Jepson Lane sold for $425,000 on December 8. This 1,300 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $479,000.

Jamestown

150 America Way sold for $1,350,000 on December 9. This 3,066 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,495,900.

9 Union Street #2 sold for $664,400 on December 8. This 1,460 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,000.

1235 North Main Road sold for $3,650,000 on December 6. This 5,192 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 10 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,000,000.

Tiverton

400 Crandall Road sold for $383,500 on December 9. This 1,386 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $374,900.

54 Laura Street sold for $595,490 on December 9. This 2,158 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $589,000.

31 Bulgarmarsh Rd, F11 sold for $171,500 on December 9. This 1,224 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $175,000.

15 Hummingbird Lane sold for $240,000 on December 8. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $234,000.

46 Lepes Road sold for $425,000 on December 8. This 1,128 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $425,000.

85 Daniel T. Church Road sold for $1,100,000 on December 6. This 3,950 sq. ft home has 4. beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

Little Compton

14 Queen Awashunk Trail sold for $754,000 on December 5. This 1,804 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.