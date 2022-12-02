The National Weather Service on Friday issued the following weather forecast for the weekend ahead, Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Weather Forecast

Last Update: 2:58 am EST Dec 2, 2022

Friday Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 51 by 4am. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph

Marine Forecast

Last Update: 2:58 am EST Dec 2, 2022

Gale Watch in effect from December 3, 09:00 AM EST until December 3, 06:00 PM EST

Friday Afternoon: SSW wind around 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: S wind 7 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday: SSW wind 13 to 16 kt increasing to 18 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 kt. Showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night: WSW wind 11 to 13 kt becoming NW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: NW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W around 6 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Friday

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:42 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:37 am & 9:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.8 days, 65% lighting.

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:43 am & 4:08 pm | Low tide at 10:31 am & 10:07 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.8 days, 74% lighting.

Sunday