metal railings between walkway beside the sea
Photo by Garrison Gao on Pexels.com

The National Weather Service on Friday issued the following weather forecast for the weekend ahead, Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Weather Forecast

Last Update: 2:58 am EST Dec 2, 2022

Friday Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 8 to 10 mph. 

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 51 by 4am. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. 

Saturday: Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. 

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph

Marine Forecast

Last Update: 2:58 am EST Dec 2, 2022

Gale Watch in effect from December 3, 09:00 AM EST until December 3, 06:00 PM EST

Friday Afternoon: SSW wind around 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: S wind 7 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday: SSW wind 13 to 16 kt increasing to 18 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 kt. Showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night: WSW wind 11 to 13 kt becoming NW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: NW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W around 6 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Friday

  • Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 22 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 2:42 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:37 am & 9:35 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.8 days, 65% lighting.

Saturday

  • Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 21 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 3:43 am & 4:08 pm | Low tide at 10:31 am & 10:07 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.8 days, 74% lighting.

Sunday

  • Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 4:41 am & 5:03 pm | Low tide at 11:15 am & 10:35 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.8 days, 83% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Discover Newport: Holidays light up the Classic Coast

The holiday spirit shines brightly on The Classic Coast. This year visitors and residents have many opportunities to celebrate with events including ice skating, tree lighting and caroling. These festivities create lasting memories and serve a heaping dose of holiday cheer.

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled

The City’s annual food drive for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will go on with donations accepted through the weekend at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

The interactive installation will be open to the public at the Old Colony House on Newport’s Washington Square on Saturday, December 3 from 10 am–5 pm and on Sunday, December 4 from 10 am–3 pm.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in...