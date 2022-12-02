Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision.

The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport.

“River Farm is truly a hidden gem. The next owners will create generations of memories in this rare coastal retreat,” Pimental told WUN.

2424 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown, RI will be shown by appointment only starting on December 1 and buyer pre-qualification is kindly required. For more information, please check out the property website.



From the listing description:

This classic 1790’s Historic Farm House is perched up high with commanding views of Narrow River- equipped with a working farm, caretaker house, recently renovated gunite pool, expansive patio, and modern pool house ideal for entertaining. By the water’s edge, find a tennis court and fire pit. Enjoy unrivaled routines of coffee on a sun-filled patio, peaceful walks via numerous tranquil paths leading to 3 rustic beaches.

Enjoy a classic Gambrel roof line, original stone walls throughout the estate, and over 3,600 square feet of living space with views from every level. With 1 ¾ story, 6 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms there is space for all! Striking interior features include original wide plank pine floors, exposed beams, and a grand stone fireplace complemented by spectacular cathedral ceilings.

River Farm is situated between 750 ft. of frontage on Walmsley Lane, 1,600 ft. on Tower Hill, and privately overlooks the Narrow River Land Trust. Conveniently located 30 Minutes to Providence, 3.5 hours to NY, and 2 hours to Boston

*Listing info based on Plat 15 Lot 3. 4 parcels (Plat 15 Lot 3, Plat 15 Lot 4, Plat 4 Lot 7, Plat 4 Lot 9) to be sold together.