Since its founding in Rhode Island more than 50 years ago, Common Cause Rhode Island has consistently been at the forefront of ethics reform, serving as a significant watchdog over local and state government in Rhode Island. John Marion, Common Cause executive director, joins WUN for a 4 p.m. videocast on Thursday, December 8.

We’ll look ahead to the legislative session that begins in just a few weeks, and review the last session, along with this last statewide election.

What are the major challenges that Rhode Island and its municipalities face in the year ahead?

John joined the organization in 2008, serving as the organization’s chief legislative advocate and spokesperson in Rhode Island.



John led successful efforts to reform Rhode Island’s campaign finance disclosure laws, amend the Rhode Island Constitution to restore the Ethics Commission’s jurisdiction over the General Assembly, and require risk-limiting post-election audits, among others. John holds an undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and a graduate degree from Indiana University