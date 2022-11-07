Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13.

Monday, November 7

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
  • Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm
  • Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 3 pm
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, November 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, November 9

What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9

Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F K. Fisher at 4:30 pm, Babette’s Feast at 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, November 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Julie & Julia at 4:30 pm, Mystic Pizza at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, November 11

Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6:30 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Gulf Stream: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Who is Killing The Great Chefs of Europe at 4:30 pm,  Chocolat at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, November 12

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12

John Mulaney will bring his ‘From Scratch’ tour to PPAC on November 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
  • Gulf Stream: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory at 4:30 pm, Love Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, November 13

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music at 3 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm

City & Government

