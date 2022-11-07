Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13.
Monday, November 7
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 3 pm
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, November 8
Things To Do
- Election Day: Find your polling place and polling place hours at www.vote.ri.gov.
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4 pm, Jiro Dreams of Sushi at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Aquidneck Island Planning Commission at 6 pm
- Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Board of Canvassers at 9:15 pm
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am
- Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am
- Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, November 9
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9
Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 4 pm: Your Watershed at Newport Public Library
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Potter Pet U: Parrot Care & Rescue
- 5 pm: Igloo Dining is Back! at The Reef
- 6 pm: America’s Eden: “The Art of Scenery” at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: LISTEN RELATE & REALIGN WOMEN’S GROUP at The Huddle
- 8 pm: Improv Night benefiting the Women’s Resource Center at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F K. Fisher at 4:30 pm, Babette’s Feast at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Housing Authority at 10 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 11 am, Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Thursday, November 10
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 11 am to 8 pm: Gallery Night at Jamestown Arts Center
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Julie & Julia at 4:30 pm, Mystic Pizza at 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: School Committee at 3:15 pm
- Newport: Canvassing Authority at 3:30 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Tree Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: School Building Committee at 3 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Friday, November 11
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 10 am to 5 pm: Veteran’s Day Discount at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises from Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am to 1 pm: Miantonomi Park Tower open to the public
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6:30 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Gulf Stream: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Who is Killing The Great Chefs of Europe at 4:30 pm, Chocolat at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario at 7:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, November 12
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12
John Mulaney will bring his ‘From Scratch’ tour to PPAC on November 12
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 5 pm: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am: Beginner Calligraphy & Pumpkin Lettering at Bellevue Nutrition at Bellevue Nutrition
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises from Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2:45 pm: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 6 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Sonic Field, Sacred Sound Immersion
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
- Gulf Stream: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory at 4:30 pm, Love Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, November 13
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 10 am to 5 pm: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises from Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 3 pm: Sundays at the Redwood Part III- From Bach to the 21st Century with 48 St. Stephen, Clara Kim and Angela Kim
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.