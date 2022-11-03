Members of Newport City Council will return to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 pm for their next Regular Council Meeting.

Here’s a look at what’s on the docket;

The agenda with supporting attachments will be available on the City of Newport’s website.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

- Advertisement -

MEETING

NOVEMBER 9, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on November 9, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

- Advertisement -

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meetings held October 12, 2022 and October 26, 2022 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Newport Elks Lodge, d/b/a Veteran’s Breakfast, 141 Pelham St.; November 11, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

2. Christmas in Newport, Inc., d/b/a Christmas in Newport, December 1-31, 2022; various locations (list attached)

- Advertisement -

~Request from Roy Lauth, Vice President, Christmas in Newport, to waive license fees, police and fire details and park use fees (Receive and refer to city administration for a recommendation)

3. Lucy’s Hearth, d/b/a Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale, Easton’s Beach Rotunda; December 3, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to noon

4. St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, d/b/a St. Spyridon Church Christmas Bazar, St. Spyridon Church; December 3, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Marc Olechnowicz, d/b/a King Park Memorial Tree Lighting, King Park; December 5, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

c. Communication from CRMC, re: Public Notice, New York Yacht Club, 5 Halidon Ave. for a State of Rhode Island Assent (Receive)

- Advertisement -

d. Communication from Friends of the Waterfront, re: King Park Dinghy Dock Improvements (Receive)

e. Communication from Marco Camacho, re: Resignation from the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission (Receive with regret)

f. Communication from Ingrid Peters, re: Resignation from the Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission (Receive with regret)

g. Communication from Lillian Hargrove, re: Resignation from the Juvenile Hearing Board (Receive with regret)

h. Communication from Richard David Adams, re: Resignation from the Historic District Commission (Receive with regret)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, Timothy Burke, d/b/a Grace Pedicab Corp, 6 Karen Ann Drive, Bristol, RI (1 pedicab)- continued from October 26, 2022

3. Entertainment License Expansion Class B (outdoors), Goat Lessee, LLC, d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Goat Island, to expand the outdoor entertainment license to operate an outdoor skating rink on the North Lawn, November 18, 2022 through February 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.(Hearing)

~ Communication from David Smiley, General Manager

4. Entertainment License Expansion, Class A (indoors), Broadway Tavern, Ltd., d/b/a Tavern on Broadway, 12, 16 & 18 Broadway to expand the entertainment into 12 Broadway, Monday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Hearing)

5. 2022-2023 Victualing License Renewals (list attached):

a) Liquor establishments

b) Non-liquor establishments

6. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

(Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the Planning Board, Beach Commission and Affirmative Action Commission)

Appointments:

Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission– 2 vacancies

Terms expire 10/14/2023 and 10/26/2026)- 5 applicants – Joan F. McCarthy, James Lappin, Penny Fitch, Robert Conway, Stephen Marino

Reappointments:

Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission- Lew Keen- (3- year term expires 10/26/2025)

Zoning Board of Review- Samuel Goldblatt (5- year term expires 12/12/2027)

Historic District Commission- Karl “Andy” Bjork- 3- year term expires 2/3/2026)

Juvenile Hearing Board- Tracy Shea (3- year term expires 11/17/2025), Christopher Lewia (3-year term expires 11/17/2025), Pamela Breves (3- year term expires 11/17/2025)

Affirmative Action Commission– Fern Lima (3-year term expires 11/9/2025)

RESOLUTIONS

7. Tax Ad-Hoc Committee- A. McCalla, J. Bova

8. Honoring Councilor Jamie Bova

9. Honoring Councilor Elizabeth Fuerte

10. Honoring Councilor Kathryn E. Leonard

ORDINANCES

11. Amending Chapter, 10.24.010 entitled, “Parking Prohibited at all times in designated places” (Second Reading)

12. Amending Chapter 10.20.170 entitled, “Towing by police division” (Second Reading)

13. Amending Chapter 4.08.120, entitled, “Property Tax Classification” (Second Reading)

14. Amending Chapter 3.16.060, entitled, “Pay Schedule for Classified Service” for AFSCME Clerical and Trade Positions (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

15. Action Item #6107/22 – RE: Change Order #1-Contract for King Park Dinghy Dock Expansion (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6108/22 – RE: Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2022 (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Reception/Social Fabric, Newport Art Museum; December 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, d/b/a St. Spyridon Church Bazar, St. Spyridon Church; December 3, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

3. Communication from The Wharf Pub, LLC, d/b/a The Wharf Pub, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage to change the d/b/a to The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Application of The Protective Club, holder of a Class D alcoholic beverage license d/b/a The Protective Club, 596 Thames St. to transfer ownership to Newport Protective Club (Sebastian Fricia – President, John Long – Secretary), d/b/a The Protective Club at the same premises (Hearing)

2. 2022-2023 Liquor License Renewals by Class (Hearing)

LIQUOR CLASS A

————————————————-

Newport Prescription Center, Inc.

d/b/a Island Wine & Spirits

287 & 291 Broadway & Portion of 289 Broadway

LIQUOR CLASS BT

————————————————-

Newport North Hotel Property, LLC

d/b/a Wayfinder, The

151 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.

LIQUOR CLASS BV

————————————————-

Uptown Hospitality, LLC

d/b/a Uptown Hospitality

4-8 Long Wharf South

LIQUOR CLASS D

————————————————-

Pyramid Club

d/b/a Pyramid Club

32 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd.

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk