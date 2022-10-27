The Newport Garden Club invites the public to a panel discussion about the Aquidneck Island watershed: what it is, what is being done to protect it, and what we can each can do to preserve our access to clean water.

The presentation, at 4 pm on November 9th, is free and open to the public in the Friends Room at the Newport Public Library, 300 Spring Street.

Three experts have been invited to talk about the watershed:

Alex Chuman, Aquidneck Land Trust’s Conservation Director, will map the watershed and its importance to the health of the Island’s ecosystem;

Robert Schultz, who is just marking his first year as the City of Newport’s Director of Utilities, will talk about his priorities and projects as manager of the City’s water and water pollution control systems;

Kate Venturini Hardesty, the Programs Administrator of the URI Cooperative Extension, has worked with professionals, government, educators and home gardeners to promote green management practices that protect water quality. She will inspire audience members with practical ideas that will help us all protect the watershed.

Audience members are encouraged to come with questions for discussion with the panel members. The presentation also includes a seed swap, to which audience members are encouraged to contribute and welcome to participate in. Leftover seeds will be contributed to Newport Public Library’s seed catalog, available in the spring at the reference desk.

Reservations are not required for the November 10th lecture but seating is limited.