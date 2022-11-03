Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot has rolled to $1.5 billion and remains the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history. Powerball tickets are $2 each and Power Play can be added for an additional $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. on WPRI.
Someone in Rhode Island won $50,000 from last night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, according to Rhode Island Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased from Cumberland Farms, 659 Reservoir Ave., Cranston. It matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000. Had the winner purchased the Power Play feature for an additional $1, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, the Power Play number for that draw, to win $100,000. The ticket has yet to be claimed.
According to Rhode Island Lottery, a man from Pawtucket, along with his fiancée, went into Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters with a $250,000 winning “Extreme Green” Instant Ticket he purchased at Pick & Pay, 94 George Waterman Rd., Johnston. The winner said he had a feeling he should stop there and buy a ticket. When he scratched and discovered how much he won, he said he couldn’t breathe and his fiancée began to cry. The couple got engaged last December and they plan to use the money towards their wedding and a down payment on their house. Rhode Island Lottery says that they will also buy a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing.