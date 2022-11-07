Raymond E. Gomes, 85, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on November 5, 2022, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. (Caron) Gomes for 42 years.

Raymond was born in Portsmouth, RI, to the late John and Loretta (Chase) Gomes.

Raymond is survived by his wife Elizabeth A. Gomes, his children; Brody Kaos, of Newport, Kelly (John Coleman) Gomes, of Middletown, Lisa (Frank Silvia) Gomes, of Fall River, MA, Raymond (Bridget) Gomes Jr., of Newport, Susan Gomes, of Middletown, Frankie Caron, of FL, Daniel Caron, of FL, Tammy Paccotti, of Warren, his siblings; Carol Manchester, of Newport, Ruth Allen, of MI, June Turner, of OK, his grandchildren; Noah Gomes, Anastaysia Gomes, Hadley Silvia, Kevin Gomes, Erica Paccotti, and great-grandchildren; Amber, Dustin, and Anthony.

Raymond is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Gomes, and his siblings, Patricia Franco, Barbra Flowers, Manny Gomes, John Gomes Jr., and Robert Gomes.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 11, at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, Portsmouth.

The Gomes Family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice team for their exceptional and loving care to Mr. Gomes.