Martin D. (“Marty”) Relyea, age 84, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on November 9, 2022 after a short illness. He was the husband of Jean (Spaulding) Relyea for 66 years. Marty was born in the Town of Lincoln, NY to Charles and Evelyn (Burleson) Relyea. He graduated from SVHS in Munnsville, NY in 1955 and then enlisted in the US Navy, serving on land and sea until his honorable discharge in December 1958. Marty was then hired by GE in Syracuse and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical

Engineering from Syracuse University. While residing in Clay, NY, Marty volunteered as Director of Recreation for the Town of Clay and later served as a Town Councilman for 8 years. After being employed by GE for 21 years, Marty made the decision to move to Rhode Island and was hired as a Department Manager of Acoustics at Raytheon, and later as a Program Manager. Marty retired from Raytheon in 2001 after 21 years.

Marty enjoyed woodworking, reading and camping. He was an avid singer for his entire life, and was a member of the choir at Portsmouth United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed singing with the Narragansett Bay Chorus and the Croakers quartet. He loved the NE Patriots and the NY Yankees.

Marty is survived by his loving wife Jean, two daughters, Marla Reschke (Dan) of Liverpool, NY, and Connie Barlow (Tim) of Belfast, ME, his grandchildren Matt (Jessica) Relyea, Katie (Nazar) Sharunenko, Danielle (Michael) Sargent, Patrick (Lynette)

Blakley, Christopher Blakley, Hannah Barlow, as well as seven great grandchildren, Cub, Zellie, Luca, Lena, Jack, Olive, and Theo. He was predeceased by his son Dan Relyea in 2008 and daughter-in-law Patty in 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Portsmouth United Methodist Church, 2732 East Main Road, Portsmouth, at 11:00 am.