LORRAINE IRENE NATHLAR, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, November 7, 2022, in the Dawn Hill Home, Bristol, RI



Born in Reading, PA in 1940 to James C. Fulton & Irene Lawrence Fulton. Lorraine graduated Kennett High School in 1958 and worked at Connors Drug Store until she met Vince, the love of her life, married in 1960 and moved to Wilmington DE.



She was a stay-at-home mom and was always ready to take part in the adventures Dad planned. Whether it was traveling the US and Canada, metal detecting, beekeeping, harvesting grapes at Newport Vineyard, hunting, hiking through Yellowstone National Park, & snowmobiling mom enjoyed it all.



She and Vince lived in Wyoming and Utah for over 20 years before returning to live in Lewes, DE.



Mom worked at Star Valley Hospital & Jackson State Bank in Wyoming. Wyoming was always on her mind, and she lived her happiest years there.



Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Vincent Francis Nathlar.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Nathlar Barone (Joe), son, James Nathlar (Christina); 3 grandchildren James Barone, Michala Nathlar & Jamie Nathlar; siblings, Elaine Chambers (Charlie Blevins) & James Fulton (Ruth); She will be missed by her niece, Barbara Chambers and nephews, Jason and Joshua Fulton as well as many extended family members and dear friends.



Mom loved all animals especially cats, dogs & chickens. She enjoyed crocheting, thrifting, yard sales and spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she really enjoyed decorating and Christmas music. For any occasion that called for a food dish her deviled eggs were always requested and gone in an instant. Dozens and dozens of eggs were happily prepared over the years.



Mom volunteered for over 14 years at the St. Philomena School Spring Fair in RI, but her favorite volunteer experience was a weeklong stay in 2013 at FFRC helping with the handicapped, homeless cats.



At Lorraine’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.



In memory of Lorraine donations can be made to:

Friends of Felines’ Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, OH 43512 or the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, PO Box 8042, Jackson, WY 83002.