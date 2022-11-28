Mrs. Judith Dennis, 76, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on November 23, 2022.

Judith was born in Newport, RI to Louis and Mary (Hunter) DelRoss. Judith married Arthur Dennis of Newport in December 1974. Judy was part owner and manager of Fifth Ward Video, and later employed as a Customer Relations Representative for Stop and Shop. She enjoyed sewing and quilting in her spare time.

Judith is survived by her husband, Arthur Dennis, her children, Tammy Dennis-Lurf , Jason Dennis, Jeremy Dennis, and Daralynn Dennis, her siblings, Patricia Stauning, June Simas, and Joan Lema. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Kendra Lurf, McKayla Lurf, Joseph Lurf, and Kristofer Lurf, and here two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary DelRoss,and her brother, Robert DelRoss.

Services for Mrs. Dennis will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Judith’s memory to the March of Dimes.