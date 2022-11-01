Joseph S Matose IV, Artist-Poet- passed away on October 27th, 2022. He was born on June 15th, 1948, to Joseph S Matose III & Elvera Mare Matose.

Joseph started drawing and receiving art lessons at a young age. He graduated from High school in 1966 with honors. He was editor of the yearbook, played sports and continued to develop his skills in art and poetry. He attended Rhode Island school of Design and graduated from URI with a bachelor’s degree in English. For over 35 years he worked for the government at the Naval War College where he shared his poetry and artwork with so many people. Upon retiring, he was a life member of the Naval War College Foundation.

Joseph was an active member of the Newport Art Museum. His poetry and art were on exhibit and won numerous professional awards over the years. Many of his illustrations appeared in the Catholic Worker Newspaper. Several paintings were hung at the Amsterdam Whitney Gallery in New York. He frequently exhibited in the Middletown Library and donated many of his artworks. Joe was an extremely productive writer and artist; his work can be found in many collections on Aquidneck Island. He leaves behind his brother Robert Matose, Gene Matose, and sister Audré Skakoon.

Joseph was so generous with his gift of art and poetry and brought so much joy to those who loved him. He will be dearly missed and always remembered by so many.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at: Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway at Vernon Ave., Newport RI on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:30am where he was a lifelong member, Eucharistic Minister, member of the Holy Ghost Feast and member of The Holy Name

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome for The Our Lady of Guadalupe Men’s Home, sponsored by the Confraternity of Penitents which Joseph was an active member.

Contributions can be made payable to: CFP Renovations fund (this is for the Guadalupe Men’s House) 1702 Lumbard St. Fort Wayne, Indiana 46803