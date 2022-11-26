Charles D. Toracinta, of Newport, RI and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Newport in 1929, Charles was the son of Charles and Catherine (Cleary) Toracinta.

He graduated from De La Salle Academy, where he earned numerous accolades for his skills in basketball. Those skills earned him a full scholarship to St. Anselm College, where he continued basketball and earned a degree in education. He later received his master’s degree from RI College. Charles began his career teaching in Enfield, NH and later returned to Newport to raise his family and continue teaching. He taught at Carey School and then later become Principal of Calendar School, Lenthal School, Mumford School and Underwood School, retiring in 1988. He then went on to supervise and work with student teachers at Salve Regina University. Charles found his niche in the field education and truly loved going to work. He enjoyed the students, the staff, and the school environment. He was a true professional, an advisor, an empathetic, kind and giving person.

Charles was a communicant of St. Augustin’s Church, where he served as a lector, a Eucharistic Minister and on the Parish council. He was also a volunteer for the St. Augustin’s Soup Kitchen. His many memberships include R.I. Teachers Association, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Gooseberry Beach, Newport Historical Society, Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club, the Preservation Society of Newport County, and various national and local education associations.

Charles leaves behind three children, Robert Toracinta and wife Jacqueline, Kathleen Loftus and Brian Toracinta and wife Patricia.

He is predeceased by his wife Kathryn, his sons David and Paul, his grandson Patrick Loftus and son-in-law Garrett Loftus. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, whom he adored.

Charles was a good man and lived a full and good life. He enjoyed many things, but his greatest joy was being home and spending time with family. His generous heart and giving spirit will be missed by many. Words don’t fully express our gratitude for the friendship, love and care, Charles and our family were shown from the Village House Nursing Home. It takes a very special kind of person to do that work. The quality care and compassion he received, made his years there happy. Our family will be forever grateful for the professionalism, kindness and love shown to our father. We thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for everything.

Calling hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, November 29th, 10:00 a.m., at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport. Following the mass, we will gather for a collation at Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund, 21 W. Marlborough St. Newport, RI 02840, or the AOH Building Fund, 2 Wellington Ave. Newport, RI 02840.

