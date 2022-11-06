Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully on October 19th, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife Leslie; Mark, and Laurie Berry and husband Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy”. Byron was born in Providence and raised in Clayville, RI, and later raised his family in Reading, MA until his retirement, when he and Nancy relocated to their beloved Portsmouth, RI.

Byron served his country during the Korean War as a Navy Seabee stationed in Davisville, RI. Byron received his associate degree from Wentworth Institute and his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University. His career included multiple roles, including a draftsman, and after 42 years retired as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer at the General Electric Aircraft Engine plant in Lynn, MA. He also served as surveyor at Northeast Engineers (Learning CAD at the age of 70) and an OSHA safety officer at East Coast Construction. Byron also served for 10 years, in multiple positions, for the Town of Portsmouth. Serving on the Town Council and Zoning Board of Review. He was Town Council President from 1994-1996.

Byron will be remembered for a quick wit and healthy sense of humor and was a blessing to those close to him. His interests Included music, especially polka music and bluegrass, woodworking, and gardening. In recent years, his joys were having coffee on the deck with friends and family, watching music and history videos on YouTube, and observing maritime traffic in his beloved Narraganset Bay. -He was a blessing to those close to him.

Family and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of Life for Byron on Monday, November 7, 2022, at The Glen Manor House, 3 Frank Coelho Drive, Portsmouth, RI 02871, beginning at 10:30 AM. Refreshments will be served at the Glen Manor House.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Hearts Foundation, PO Box 912, Portsmouth, RI; www.FourHeartsfoundation.com.