Our dear mother, Anne Nixon Thayer, age 96 of Portsmouth, RI passed away on November 16, 2022 at South County Hospital, Wakefield, RI. She was born on August 4, 1926 in Cranston, RI to Richard A. Nixon and Lillian R. Nixon.

Anne met her late husband, John O. Thayer, at the University of Rhode Island where she graduated in 1948 with a B.A. in Education. She also received her Masters in Education from Rhode Island College and went on to teach elementary school at St. Philomena’s, Coggeshall, and Elmhurst Schools in Portsmouth, RI. She retired in 1990.

Anne was a longtime resident of Portsmouth, RI. living in the family home for 62 years. She also resided in Fort Myers, Florida for many winters. She loved her family, circle of friends, the beach, summers in Matunuck and playing golf in both Florida and Rhode Island. She filled the home with piano music, inspired our faith, and greatly contributed to our education. Anne was a wonderful dancer and made many friends belonging to the Town Howler’s Square Dancing Group. She practiced Yoga and Tai Chi, was an avid reader, and flower gardener. She loved politics and kept up to date with the latest news. Our mother was a great listener, teacher, and always shared her words of wisdom. One of her favorite sayings was “Don’t worry until you have to!”

Anne is predeceased by her daughter Laure Thayer and son-in-law George Aiken. She is survived by her son John Thayer and his wife Elizabeth Thayer, Mark Thayer and his wife Terri-Lynn Thayer, Wendy Thayer-Aiken, Jeffrey Thayer and his wife Joan Thayer, Cynthia Underhill and her husband John Underhill. She also adored her grandchildren John, Rachel, Adam, Erica, Jeffrey, Bill, Cody, Maddie, Sarah, Hannah, JP, Annie, Luke, Grace and her seven great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held 8:30-9:30 am on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth and burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/