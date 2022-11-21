Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Applebee’s: Server
Bar ‘Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO
Bed Bath & Beyond: Seasonal PT – Cashier, Stock and Sales Associates
Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist
BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN
City of Newport: Clerical Accounting Entry-level jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
DE Foods: KFC General Manager
East Side Enterprise: Cashier
Famous Footwear: Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
FoodLove Market: CATERING COORDINATOR @ FOODLOVE MARKET
Grand Islander: Paid Nurse Aide Training
Imagine One Technology: Software Developers
Jackson Hewitt: Entry Level Tax Preparer
Kiel James Patrick: Retail Sales Associate
Lifespan: Dietary Assistant
Meet: Business Research Associate
Michaels Arts & Crafts: Retail Store Manager, Prov-Middletown 312/3711
Navy Exchange Service Command: NGIS LAUNDRY ATTENDANT -FT – RECRUITMENT INCENTIVE $1000
Newport Car Museum: Gift Shop Sales Associate
Ninety Nine Restaurant: Service Team
Newport Restaurant Group: Host
Rite-Solutions: Technical Writer
SEACORP: Benefits Administrator
Shaner Hotel Group: Guest Room Attendant at The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
T-Mobile: Mobile Associate Retail Sales
Thames Wine & Spirits: Liquor Store Associate
The Home Depot: Cashier
The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING
Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant
Walgreens: Inventory Specialist
Wyndham Destinations: Housekeeper – Long Wharf