hiring text
Photo by Anna Tarazevich on Pexels.com

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Applebee’s: Server

AutoZone is Hiring! 16+

Bar ‘Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO

Bed Bath & Beyond: Seasonal PT – Cashier, Stock and Sales Associates

Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist

BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)

Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN 

City of Newport: Clerical Accounting Entry-level jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer

Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring

DE Foods: KFC General Manager

Delivery Drivers: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO

East Side Enterprise: Cashier

Famous Footwear: Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear

FoodLove Market: CATERING COORDINATOR @ FOODLOVE MARKET

Grand Islander: Paid Nurse Aide Training

Imagine One Technology: Software Developers

Jackson Hewitt: Entry Level Tax Preparer

Kiel James Patrick: Retail Sales Associate

Lifespan: Dietary Assistant

Meet: Business Research Associate

Michaels Arts & Crafts: Retail Store Manager, Prov-Middletown 312/3711

Navy Exchange Service Command: NGIS LAUNDRY ATTENDANT -FT – RECRUITMENT INCENTIVE $1000

Newport Car Museum: Gift Shop Sales Associate

Ninety Nine Restaurant: Service Team

Newport Restaurant Group: Host

Pelham Court Hotel: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO

Rite-Solutions: Technical Writer

SEACORP: Benefits Administrator

Shaner Hotel Group: Guest Room Attendant at The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina

T-Mobile: Mobile Associate Retail Sales

Thames Wine & Spirits: Liquor Store Associate

The Home Depot: Cashier

The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING

Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant

Walgreens: Inventory Specialist

Wyndham Destinations: Housekeeper – Long Wharf

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.