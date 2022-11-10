You might say Brendan Kirby has been obsessed with Seinfeld, and you’d be right, leading to his latest project, publishing “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook,” written along with co-author Julie Tremaine.
Kirby will join WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The book includes more than 60 recipes, from appetizers to main courses, drinks to desserts.
We’ll want to know whether Brendan and Tremaine have actually made each of the recipes, what are their favorites, and what inspired them to undertake this project.
Watch our conversation below.
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.