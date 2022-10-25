Representative Lauren Carson (D-Dist.75, Newport) has been selected by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to receive its 2022 James McCarvill Leadership Award. The award recognizes her contribution to the organization as well as the hospitality community.

The award will be presented at the bureau’s annual meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.

“As a Newporter, I understand just how important the vitality of the hospitality industry is to our communities and our state. Rhode Island is a better place to live, work, visit and enjoy ourselves because of the strength of our hospitality sector. I am deeply committed to the work of ensuring that the Ocean State is widely recognized as a world-class destination,” said Representative Carson.

Representative Carson says in a press releae that she has been the sponsor of numerous laws to strengthen and promote tourism and the hospitality industry in Rhode Island, including legislation concerning short-term rentals.

In 2015, Representative Carson created and led a commission that studied ways to expand tourism through effective statewide branding efforts. Over the course of several years, that commission closely monitored the Commerce Corporation’s efforts to revamp statewide tourism promotion.