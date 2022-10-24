Louis Escobar, 84, of Escobar Farm in Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on October 21, 2022. He was the husband of Jane (Rzegocki) Escobar.

Louis was born to the late Antone and Mary (Gomes) Escobar in Middletown, RI and lived his whole life at Escobar Farm in Portsmouth. Anyone who knew him knows how passionate he was about farming, open space and working the land. One of his proudest legacies is the preservation of the land he loved through the Aquidneck Land Trust and its contribution to the character of Portsmouth. Even after the tractor accident that left him a functioning quadriplegic, he continued roaming the farm in his wheelchair, directing happenings in the barn, the corn maze, the inn and the fields. His sense of humor never left him; no matter what life dealt him, he always had a sharp comeback.

He loved to educate the general public on the impact of dairy farmers in daily life by giving tours to anyone who stopped by, explaining how the milk industry runs and bringing people on to the farm with the corn maze where they were able to learn about feed production and experience the outdoors. He promoted agriculture by working at the local, state and federal levels. He was President and a founding member of Rhody Fresh, a member of the Agrimark/Cabot co-op, a recipient of multiple awards and recognitions as well as being profiled in the film, “Forgotten Farms.” Affectionately referred to as Mr. Portsmouth, he was known for hosting Portsmouth’s 4th of July fireworks over the cow pastures, bringing calves to local events, doing tractor rides at Touch-a-Truck, just to name a few. He was proud to be a mentor to all the young people who have come to work on the farm over the last 65 years, right up to the young ladies presently helping with milking and chores.

Louis is survived by his wife, Jane Escobar, his children: Lori (William) Clarke, Michael Escobar, and Lisa (Kevin) Hertzog; his former wife, Lorraine Hall; his siblings Antone Escobar of Springfield, OR, Manny Escobar, Mary Silveria and Josephine Vierra, all of Portsmouth, Sadie Mott of Lady Lake, FL; grandchildren Jason (Tyler) Escobar, Jenna Clarke, Conner and Tanner Hertzog, great-grandchild Dylan Escobar, and many nieces and nephews and their children.

We want to thank his local doctors in particular Dr. Robert Carrellas, the staff at Dana Farber, the CNAs, nurses and therapists from Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice and his home caregivers. He is now truly “Better than Ever.”

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.