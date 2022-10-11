Jean Fredette, 80, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Jean was born November 2, 1941, in Rutland, VT to the late Bernard Henry Doty and Arlene (Harper) Doty. She had four siblings: Bernard H. Doty Jr., Richard A. Doty, the late Robert L. Doty (1999) and the late Joyce Pentkowski (2019).

Jean graduated in 1958 from Rutland High School and, in 1959, married the love of her life, the late Ronald Leo Fredette Sr. (2002). They loved to travel and enjoyed life to the fullest with family and friends. Jean worked as a florist at the Navy Exchange for many, many years. She and her work companions formed a club that even now continues to meet monthly for dinner, conversation and laughter. As they all grew older the club acquired the name The Dinosaur Club.

Jean gave birth to three children: the late Carlene Ann Fredette (3 mo.), the late Ronald Leo Fredette Jr (2016) and Christine Fredette Harper. She was well loved by her grandchildren: Sandra VanAllen, Amanda Fredette, Ronald Leo Fredette III, Trevor Harper, Justin Harper and Chase Harper, six beautiful great grandchildren and one she holds in heaven.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday October 15, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport. Her funeral service will be held immediately after calling hours at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.