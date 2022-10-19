Janet Baum Johnson, 89 years old, of Middletown died on October 12, 2022 after complications due to a fall. Now she is with her Lord and Savior. She was born on January 25, 1933, Brooklyn, NY, in the Flatbush area. At the age of 16, she met the love of her life, The Reverend Dr. Tyler Lippencott. Johnson, Jr. She graduated from the Samuel Tilden HS in 1951. Tyler and she were married in 1953 for 56 years until he passed away in 2009.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents William and Edith Baum (1985 and 1958, respectively), brother, George Baum (1990) ; twin sister Jean Bell (2022); and grandchild, Phillip Thomas Johnson (1999). She leaves behind her children: Karen (and Michael) Eriksen, Oxford, Pennsylvania; Ellen (and Jonathan) Will, Middletown, RI; Glenn Johnson, Glastonbury, CT; Laura Martin, Camp Hill, PA; and Caroline (and James) Caswell, Middletown, RI, as well as, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Being a member and active parishioner of the Presbyterian Churches in Newport, RI and Vero Beach, FL,and in her later years, the Congregational Church and Oceanpointe Christian Church, Middletown, RI were very important to her.

Janet was a licensed real estate agent and broker from 1971-2015 with the Gallery of Homes, Prudential Prime Properties, and Berkshire Hathaway. She put all five children through college. She considered this her greatest achievement.

She loved being a minister’s wife, attending two churches on Sundays, membership in the Vero Beach Republican Women’s Club, having a bathhouse at Third Beach, swimming, wintering in Vero Beach, FL, spending weeks at Camp of the Woods. Speculator, NY, dining 2 for 1 specials and Restaurant Week, shopping at Talbots and TJMAXX, and taking cruises.

Her memorial service and burial are private. An open house will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 1:00-3:00 PM at the Hamilton Hoppin House (Villa 120), 120 Miantonomi Avenue, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp of the Woods, 106 Downey Avenue, Speculator, NY 12164 https://www.camp-of-the-woods.org/ or Oceanpointe Christian Church, 66 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842 https://oceanpointeri.com/give.