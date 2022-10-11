By Lisa McCurdy on behalf of Gray Matter Marketing

Sunday, October 9th started with a beautiful sunrise over the water by Easton’s Beach, the sky painted in brilliant oranges, yellows, and purples. But, for the more than 2,000 runners who completed the 2022 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon that morning, the day started well before the sun came up as they prepared to start the race. By midday, thousands of feet had crossed the finish line at Easton’s Beach to the smiles and cheers of spectators, volunteers, and other runners, and collected their finisher’s medals having enjoyed a beautiful tour of Newport and Middletown by foot.

“It was a beautiful day for our runners to enjoy our city while accomplishing their personal fitness goals,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing, which produces the event. “We’re proud to support local nonprofits and businesses through the Amica Newport Marathon, which draws thousands of runners to our wonderful island. We strive to improve the event year over year, and our staff and volunteers made that a reality yesterday.”

Local runners won the podium in both distances. Ross McAndrew, from East Greenwich, won the Men’s half marathon, Sydney Salas, from Middletown, won the Women’s half marathon, Mark Hartman, from Coventry, won the Men’s marathon and Sami Jorgeson, from Providence, won the Women’s marathon.

Ross McAndrew blew through the finish tape of the half marathon in just 1 hour, 10 minutes, 38 seconds. His speedy performance is a follow-up on his win last weekend at the Ocean Road 10K in Narragansett, and was enough for a new course record in Newport. Guy Jacques, from Richfield, MN finished second overall in the men’s half marathon, with Middletown, RI’s Maruti Kolloru rounding out the top three.

On the women’s side of the half marathon, Sydney Salas broke the tape in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 34 seconds. She was followed by New London, CT’s Emma Hupp and New York, NY’s Emily Tully.

A short while later, Mark Hartman stormed across the marathon finish line in 2 hours, 49 minutes, 8 seconds, besting second-place Eric Bofinger, from Pittsgrove, NJ, by just 24 seconds after a grueling 26.2-mile race. Philadelphia, PA’s Mike Kostin completed the men’s podium.

Sami Jorgeson confidently took the top spot in the women’s marathon, with a finish time of 3 hours, 9 minutes, and nine seconds. Marylyn Sullivan, from Portsmouth, RI and India Jencks from Seekonk, MA followed Jorgeson over the finish line.

Overall, more than 2,000 runners completed both distances combined, taking in iconic Newport sights such as Thames Street, Brenton Point, Ocean Drive, Bellevue Avenue, Surfer’s End, Sachuest Wildlife Refuge, Hanging Rock, and more. Year after year, runners from near and far remark on the stunning scenery along the route, making the grueling miles of long-distance running just a little bit better.

This year, the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon course was adjusted, remeasured and certified by the United States Track and Field Association. The new course featured an improved finish line experience for runners and spectators, the reduction of a parking lot loop in Fort Adams, and the addition of a scenic out and back on Ledge Road.

The Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon partners with five local charity partners — Clean Ocean Access, The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, BoysTown New England, the Newport County YMCA and the Aquidneck Land Trust. Each of these organizations recruited runners to participate in the race on their teams, fundraised for their causes, and provided volunteers throughout the weekend. Amica Insurance, the Naval Justice School, Salve Regina Nursing, Roger Williams University, Mount Hope High School, Tiverton High School, and Portsmouth High School also provided volunteers in support of the nonprofits. To date, the event has donated and raised more than $500,000 for its charitable partners.

More detailed event information is available at newportmarathon.com. The 2023 event is scheduled for October 8th, 2023 and registration will open in the late Fall.