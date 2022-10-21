Scouts from across the Northeast will come together for a historic campout and celebration at Fort Adams State Park this weekend, Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23.

This is the first Jamboree hosted by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America in over 20 years. During the three-day “Adventure at the Fort,” Scouts will participate in a variety of activities including climbing, fishing, shooting sports, and sailing on the bay.

The Council will be joined by numerous program partners including youth programs, colleges, universities, military, historical groups, environmental organizations, and nautical clubs. Some local organizations taking part include the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, RI Fish and Wildlife, RI National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, Save The Bay, Mystic Aquarium, Autism Project RI, RI Disaster Medical Assistance Team, and the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

Friends, families of Scouts, and non-Scouts alike will be welcome to join the activities on Saturday. Saturday’s activities, which will be open to the public, will include food trucks, optional religious services, a trading post, and a full-scale Saturday night stage show hosted by WPRI news anchor Kim Kalunian.

