Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

2 Eastnor Road # 2 sold for $1,200,000 on September 23. This 2,588 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,295,000.

111 Harrison Avenue #B1 sold for $2,632,500 on September 23. This 2,750 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,750,000.

8 Leal Terrace sold for $453,000 on September 23. This 1,180 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $479,900.

57 Second Street sold for $2,490,000 on September 19. This 2,509 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,650,000.

18 Chapel Street #C sold for $347,500 on September 19. This 635 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

27 Potter Street sold for $950,000 on September 19. This 1,773 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,005,000.

Middletown

14 Balsam Street sold for $630,000 on September 21. This 1,170 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

Portsmouth

46 Cottage Avenue sold for $315,000 on September 23. This 1,529 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

82 Prospect Farm Road sold for $1,125,000 on September 21. This 2,728 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,195,000.

9 Leland Drive #9 sold for $400,000 on September 20. This 1,606 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $400,000.

Jamestown

9 Pleasant View Avenue sold for $1,205,000 on September 23. This 1,779 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,085,000.

34 Decatur Avenue sold for $2,200,000 on September 21. This 2,883 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,995,000.

192 Intrepid Lane sold for $850,000 on September 20. This 2,610 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.

Tiverton

58 Spring Avenue sold for $290,000 on September 22. This 789 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,900.

20 Borden Lane sold for $300,000 on September 19. This 2,794 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $350,000.

11 Starlit Road sold for $1,099,900 on September 20. This 2,663 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,099,900.

Little Compton

5 Helger Lane sold for $749,900 on September 23. This 2,096 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,900.