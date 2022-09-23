The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

September 25 – October 1, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 9/26 to 9/30- 9 am to 2:30 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

September 24 – 30, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN : Providence: I-95 North, right after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), the high-speed lane has shifted to the new bridge, with the remaining two lanes staying on the existing structure. Please use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through, but those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95 South, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramp closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A (old Exit 21) to Exit 39A (old Exit 24), alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Parkway and Warren Ave. to I-195 West will be closed for construction, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Gano St., and Valley St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Exit Renumbering

All cities: I-95, from the Mass. line to the Conn. line, various lanes closed in a moving operation for exit renumbering, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95, before and after Exit 33 (old Exit 16), various lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. night (I-95 South), Wed. night (I-95 North), 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295 North, from Exit 10 (Rte. 5) to the Mass. line, alternating lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Cumberland: I-295 South, from Mass. line to Exit 20, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 8:30 p.m.-5 a.m.

Pawtucket: I-95, from Rte. 114 (Prospect St.) to Main St., left and center lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Providence: I-95 North, from I-195 to Atwells Ave., left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-95 South, from the Providence Viaduct to I-195, left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., and right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 12A to Exit 10B, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues. nights, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Cranston: Rte. 37 East to I-295 North, on-ramp closed for construction, Sun. (Oct. 2) and Mon. (Oct. 3), 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. and Breakneck Hill Rd. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from I-295 Interchange to Rte. 146A Interchange, alternating lane closures for survey work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Exit 7, and the on-ramps from Rte. 116, narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Exit to I-295 Access Ramp, right lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures and rolling roadblocks for sign work, paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Please note: side streets and driveways on Rte. 114 North also temporarily blocked during these operations.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

East Providence: Rte. 44 (Taunton Ave.) West, at #612, right lane closed for utility work, Mon. and Tues., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.



Providence: Glenbridge Ave., before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues. and Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Mount Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort St., right lane closed for construction and sign work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Francis Street North, at Providence Place Mall across from Station Park, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: North Main St., from Randall St. to Doyle Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri. , 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closure

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures and rolling roadblocks for sign work, paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Please note: side streets and driveways on Rte. 114 North also temporarily blocked during these operations.

Newport County

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through the end of October.

Portsmouth/Middletown: Boyds Lane at Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Hedley St., and Gate 17 Access Rd. at Admiralty Dr., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Portsmouth/Middletown: Rte. 138, from Turnpike Ave. to Wyatt Rd., alternating lane closures for traffic signal work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Church St., from Broad St. to High St., road closed for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Old Louisquisset Pike, from the Pedestrian Path to the underpass entering Lincoln Woods, road closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Lincoln: Twin River Rd., before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, rolling roadblocks for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Woonsocket: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 114 to Armand Ave., alternating one-way traffic for paving and striping, Sun.-Tues. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 102, from Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) to Inman Rd., right shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Cumberland: Broad St., from Chapel St. to Jones St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Abbott Run Valley Rd., from Howard Rd. to Bear Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Foster/Glocester: Rt. 94, from Rte. 101 to Rte. 44, alternating lane closures for paving, Sat. and Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6, at Bishop Hill Rd., right lane closed for traffic signal work, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Main St., from Rte. 102 to Silver Pines Blvd., alternating lane closures for paving, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Westerly: Rte. 91, at the Cottrell Bridge, road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Exeter/South Kingstown/North Kingstown: Rte. 2, from Rte. 138 to Rte. 102, lanes shifted for paving and striping, Sat. and Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for drainage and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Westerly: Rte. 1 (Granite St.) at #118, Cross St. and John St., Rte. 1 (Franklin St.) at East Ave. and Home Depot Driveway, right lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Sat. and Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Rte. 1A, at both sides of the Airport Connector, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Coronado Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge replacement. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Warwick: Warwick Ave., from Bishop Hendricken to Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.), alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 33 South, from Water St. to O’Donnell Ave., lane shift for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.