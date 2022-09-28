Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced details for a newly added preview performance of its season-opening production- Points of Departure. Tickets are now on sale now.

WHO: IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet

WHAT: Preview Night added with reduced price for – Points of Departure

WHEN: Thursday, October 6, 7:30

WHERE: Performance Space at the Newport Congregational Church-73 Pelham St. Newport

IMC has added a special preview performance for Points of Departure on Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 pm. Seating selection will be limited, and film crew & cameras may partially obstruct some views.

IMC’s Executive Director Peter Bramante noted that “We planned to do a closed filming of this evening for the company’s archival and promotional uses, but we determined it would be fun to open it up and make it affordable for folks who enjoy getting a behind the scenes look before the production officially opens.”

20$ Tickets for IMC’s special preview performance are available now and may be purchased at the IMC Box Office. Walk-up tickets will be available.

For information, call 401-847-4470.