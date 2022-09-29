With great sadness and love and affection, our family said goodbye to our mother Jean Margaret (Nichols) Fagan on September 27, 2022 after a short illness. By her side were Jean’s eight children Roberta, Greg, Paul, Sheila, Ann, Gina, Brian, and Mark – which list, of course, is not in the actual birth order. And why should it be? Because in life the poor thing couldn’t keep us all straight anyway. Jean waited patiently for all of us to gather in Jamestown from all over the country and the world (Norway) before for setting off on her eternal journey, but once we all had time to laugh and cry, cook, and eat, and eat and eat, Jean left us tidily. How appropriate – this from a woman who dressed as one should to go the supermarket or to her beloved TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Jean left a lot of love but she didn’t leave a huge estate, she was a “bit” of a shopper (said TJMaxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods have a lot to answer for, and the family is consulting with a crackerjack team of lawyers to see what options remain to us to recover what we conservatively estimate at totaling just below $1 Billion dollars in useless knick-knacks and tea towels).

Jean was 88 and ½ when she passed and despite a series of health set-backs she was alert as ever, up for fun, a glass of just ok Chardonnay (Jean was definitely a quantity over quality kind of gal when it came to her evening wine ceremony), and sharp as a tack when it came to her favorite blood sport of Scrabble. Ironically, despite being a devoted and observant Catholic and Christian, when it came to Scrabble, she was known as No Mercy Margaret, and sneaky as a snake trying to slip in obviously fake words that would never be found it a reputable dictionary.

Speaking of “sharp,” her doctors were amazed to discover that her petite frame was composed of 60% Cracker Barrel Vermont White Cheddar! And 20% Philadelphia Cream Cheese!! The remaining 20% was butter! In addition to the dairy products, Jean was famous for her apple pies, and the spaghetti and meatballs. We can all try to recreate them now that Jean is gone, but we know we’ll never get them to taste the same special way as when she crafted them.

In heaven, Jean will join her husband of over 50 years, Bob Fagan who passed away in 2016. Although………can we blame Jean if she first checks in with the authorities to see about other alternative arrangements — perhaps Frank Sinatra may be available for a portion of eternity? No matter — Jean and Bob will definitely delight in the earthly adventures of their children but likely they will be most focused on their beloved 15 grandchildren: Emma, Peter, Clara Serine, Esten, Olivia, Elias, Sophia, James Austin, Nicholas, Ridan, Allison, Mason, Maggie, Genevieve and Fiona. Special shout-out to her faithful grouchy companion Sampson. He may have walked on four, but he was an angel to Mimi. You would think after raising 8 of her own kids, Jean would have just about had it with kids, but no, she loved her grandchildren and particularly enjoyed hearing about (and encouraging) their naughtier exploits.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 30, at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, PO Box 66, Newport, RI 02840.