Gustave White Sotheby’s International   Realty this week announced the sale of “Villa Marina” at 72 Washington   Street in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $5,500,000. The sale was brokered by Paul A. Leys, broker, and co-owner of Gustave   White Sotheby’s International Realty. 

Overlooking Newport Harbor, Goat Island, and the Newport Bridge, the property is a true gem in Newport’s historic Point neighborhood. Also known as the “Sanford-Covell House,” it was built in 1870 for Milton H.  Sanford, purchased 25 years later by William King Covell II, and remained in his family since, except for a short period of time when it was owned by the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities (now  Historic New England). The 8-bedroom, 7,644 sf waterfront residence offers a deepwater dock, cupola sitting area, heated saltwater pool, and covered porch from which to enjoy the sunsets over the harbor.

Paul Leys stated, “’Villa Marina’ represents the fourth highest sale of a Newport property this year, and highest sale ever of a single-family residence on the Point. This special property has captivated passersby  from both land and water sides for years.” Anne Ramsey Cuvelier, the great-granddaughter of William King Covell II, was the seller and has visited the property since 1934 as a small child. She was able to purchase it in 1980 and was responsible for converting it into an inn that accepted its final visitors on the last weekend in July.

Anne stated, “it certainly is a bittersweet time with the sale of my home, but  there is a time for everything, and I wish the new owners all the joy and happiness that I have had  here.” A local family that shares their time between Newport and Naples, Florida, has purchased the house and intends to renovate into a principal residence. Brady Schofield and his wife Sarah  Bullock are not moving far; they presently live a stone’s throw away from ‘Sanford-Covell House’  on Chestnut Street on The Point. They have restored several older historical homes in the past  and stated that they “look forward to the restoration of this wonderful home.” 

