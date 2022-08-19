The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in September. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

Tech Help

Can’t figure out how much storage is left in your smartphone or how to unsubscribe from those annoying emails? Then be sure to make an appointment for tech help. Simply call Kristin for an appointment at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a slot at tivertonlibrary.org. Can’t make it during the week? Drop in on Saturday, September 3rd or 17th, for quick troubleshooting. Drop-in is first-come, first-served.

Wednesday, September 7th, 6:00-8:00 pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Friday, September 9th, 10:30 am, OR Wednesday, September 21st, 6:00 pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder by Caroline Fraser. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Monday mornings starting September 12th, 10:30-11:30 am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Book Walk & Talk

Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and a chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. Participants are free to walk and talk at their own pace for a half hour, then join the rest of the group at the picnic tables for a half hour to share what you’re reading lately and make and receive recommendations. Please bring water and wear good walking shoes. This program is weather-dependent. Please register at tivertonlibrary.org or check the library’s Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

Wednesday, September 14th, 6:30-7:30pm

Foster Hope with Communities for People

Have you considered being a foster parent? This is your chance to learn more. Communities for People is hosting an information session at the Tiverton Library about their foster care services. This event is open to everyone, so please bring friends and family who may also be interested. We hope to see you there. Registration is not required, but you may sign up at tivertonlibrary.org or call the library to receive email reminders of this event.

Monday, September 19th, 2:00 pm, Bajah’s Cat Cafe, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month we will be reading The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa. Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Tuesday, September 20th, 10:15 am, Tiverton Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street

Tiverton Senior Center Book Club

The Tiverton Senior Center Book Group will meet at the Senior Center to discuss The Memory of Running by Ron McLarty. Copies of the book are available at the Library and the Senior Center. All are welcome!

Tuesday, September 20th, 6:30-7:30 pm

Steel String Guitar Concert with Peter Biedermann

Peter Biedermann is a solo fingerstyle instrumental guitarist based in Green Valley, AZ who has performed since the mid-70s. His music is a hybrid, contemporary style that melds elements of American, European, and other world influences. Peter will perform from his catalog of recordings, take questions from the audience, and provide some of the history and evolution of original fingerstyle guitar playing.

Thursday, September 22nd, 1:00 pm

Union Public Library Book Club

The Union Public Library Book Group will meet in the Tiverton Public Library Community Room on September 22nd at 1:00 pm to discuss The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles. Copies of the book are available at both libraries. All are welcome!

Tuesday, September 27th, 6:30-7:30 pm

Learn How to Download Free Digital Books

Learn how to download free eBooks or audiobooks to your mobile device, computer, or Kindle e-reader. Please bring your device and library card. You may also consider having your smartphone password on hand for downloading the Libby app. If you don’t have a device, please email Kristin at kamaral@tivertonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, September 28th, 6:00-8:10 pm, Community Room

Movie Night: Cyrano

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will be screening Cyrano (2021; Rated PG-13; 2h, 3 min). Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.