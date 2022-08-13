Subscribe to What’s Up Newp’s daily newsletter
Some good news in regards to Newport was the most-popular story of the week!
Newport was named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list.
Here’s a look at what else What’sUpNewp readers were reading this week;
- Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America
- What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 1 – 5)
- Rhode Islanders returning from Block Island brawl on ferry
- Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August – November
- More than 200 swimmers cross Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay’s annual Swim fundraiser
- What’s Up Interview: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, playing Bold Point with Buddy Guy Saturday August 13
- Gerry Goldstein: Humanity in history, from racism to Roe
- RI Shakespeare Rep to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at John Brown House in Providence Aug. 12-14
- Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
- Election 2022: Endorsements … Endorsements … and more Endorsements