Some good news in regards to Newport was the most-popular story of the week!

Newport was named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list. 

Here’s a look at what else What’sUpNewp readers were reading this week;

  1. Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America
  2. What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 1 – 5)
  3. Rhode Islanders returning from Block Island brawl on ferry
  4. Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August – November
  5. More than 200 swimmers cross Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay’s annual Swim fundraiser
  6. What’s Up Interview: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, playing Bold Point with Buddy Guy Saturday August 13
  7. Gerry Goldstein: Humanity in history, from racism to Roe
  8. RI Shakespeare Rep to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at John Brown House in Providence Aug. 12-14
  9. Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
  10. Election 2022: Endorsements … Endorsements … and more Endorsements

