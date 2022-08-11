Booking.com this week released its 2022 list of the Most Welcoming Places in the United States, along with the Most Welcoming Places on Earth, using data from its fifth annual Traveler Review Awards, which recognize exceptional hospitality.

This year, Newport earned top honors in the U.S. list-making it the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list.

These awards are based on travelers’ reviews on Booking.com, along with the amount of awarded accommodations in each city, and recognize everything from excellence in staffing to cleanliness to safety-notable achievements during a challenging time frame.

Most Welcoming Places in the United States in 2022

1. Newport, Rhode Island

2. Madison, Wisconsin

3. Homer, Alaska

4. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

5. Cape May, New Jersey

6. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

7. Yosemite West, California

8. Volcano, Hawaii

9. Waco, Texas

10. Seward, Alaska

