Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
12 Lasalle Place sold for $650,000 on August 5. This 1,080 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $695,000.
17 Bradford Avenue sold for $780,000 on August 4. This 1,880 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.
6 Potter Street sold for $570,000 on August 2. This 1,366 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,000.
12 Gidley Street sold for $750,000 on August 2. This 1,051 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $750,000.
5 Champlin Street sold for $1,700,000 on August 1. This 3,696 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,000,000.
421 Bellevue Avenue #2B sold for $840,000 on August 1. This 1,494 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
Middletown
140 Peckham Lane sold for $549,500 on August 5. This 1,981 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $549,500.
57 Renfrew Avenue sold for $755,000 on August 1. This 1,065 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.
Portsmouth
56 Child Street sold for $412,000 on August 5. This 1,564 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $419,000.
300 Common Fence Boulevard sold for $800,000 on August 3. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $814,900.
4 Flint Corn Road sold for $540,000 on August 2. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $520,000.
97 King Charles Drive sold for $1,675,000 on August 1. This 4,404 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,795,000.
Jamestown
8 Neptune Street sold for $610,000 on August 5. This 1,702 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $679,000.
121 Conanicus Avenue sold for $1,657,500 on August 3. This 2,230 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,795,000.
14 Dewey Lane sold for $4,050,000 on August 2. This 2,749 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,250,000.
Tiverton
“Address Not Available” sold for $1,450,000 on August 4. This 4,790 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,450,000.
Little Compton
No transactions recorded.