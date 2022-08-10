The primary election just a month away, candidates for several offices are working feverishly to gain an edge over their opponents, whether through paid advertisements, appearances at events, or endorsements.

Here are some of the latest:

McKee wins Teamsters Local 251 endorsement

Teamsters Local 251, which includes some 6,000 members, has announced it is endorsing Gov. Dan McKee in the Democratic primary election.

“Many of the services we rely on daily are powered by hard-working Teamsters — they get our children to school safely, they work in our hospitals, they build our infrastructure, and they supply our businesses,” McKee said. “Rhode Island workers deserve to make a livable wage with good benefits, and I am happy to support the Teamsters and all Rhode Island families to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I am honored to have earned their endorsement.

Matt Taibi, principal officer for Local 251, said “Governor McKee has made it clear he cares about the issues that matter to working people. He demonstrated his support by showing up and supporting our members on the picket line, delivering important tax cuts that will create jobs in Rhode Island, and being an ally for organized labor. Working people in Rhode Island have a champion in Governor McKee and we can always count on him to have our backs,”

NEARI Endorses Matos for Lt. Governor

The National Education Association’s Rhode Island Political Action Committee for Education (NEARI-PACE) voted to endorse Sabina Matos for Lieutenant Governor.

“Sabina Matos understands the challenges facing working families in Rhode Island and our committee believes she is the right choice for Lt. Governor,” said Amy Mullen, NEARI-PACE Committee chairwoman. The union said Matos has an understanding of key issues, “especially affordable housing and broadband equity.”

Pryor wins Teamsters endorsement

Stefan Pryer, former Rhode Island Commerce Secretary, who is in a heated battle for the Democratic nomination for Treasurer with former Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa, has been endorsed by Teamsters Local 251.

The union said as Commerce Secretary Pryer stood out in his support of good jobs in Rhode Island, and said they expect, if elected, he will “support Teamster families.”