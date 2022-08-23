Luis Daniel Munoz, a progressive who is battling four other better-funded Democratic gubernatorial candidates, will share his message with WhatsUpNewp when he joins us on a 3 p.m. videocast on Tuesday.

A technology consultant and self-described community organizer, Munoz was born in New York City and raised in Central Falls.

This is his second campaign for governor, losing four years ago to Gina Raimondo with just 1.65 percent of the vote, similar to his recent poll numbers. In 2018 he ran as an Independent, choosing this year to run as a Democrat.

Munoz embraces many of the same issues as the other Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including healthcare, the environment and education.

Financially, he is far behind other candidates, with less than $800 in his campaign account, according to his most recent filing with the state Board of Elections.

He is the youngest of the gubernatorial, just 37. What keeps him going against higher profile opponents? We’ll find out.