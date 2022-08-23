Luis Daniel Munoz, a progressive who is battling four other better-funded Democratic gubernatorial candidates, will share his message with WhatsUpNewp when he joins us on a 3 p.m. videocast on Tuesday.

A technology consultant and self-described community organizer, Munoz was born in New York City and raised in Central Falls. 

This is his second campaign for governor, losing four years ago to Gina Raimondo with just 1.65 percent of the vote, similar to his recent poll numbers. In 2018 he ran as an Independent, choosing this year to run as a Democrat.

Munoz embraces many of the same issues as the other Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including healthcare, the environment and education.

Financially, he is far behind other candidates, with less than $800 in his campaign account, according to his most recent filing with the state Board of Elections.

He is the youngest of the gubernatorial, just 37. What keeps him going against higher profile opponents? We’ll find out.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.