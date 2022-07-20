William Joseph Hallam Jr, 79, passed away July 19, 2022 at the Rhode Island Veterans home in Bristol. Born in Providence, he was the son of late William and Louise Hallam. William worked at Monet jewelers for several years and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his daughters, Jana Ferreira (Roger Ferreira) and Marcie Hallam, brother of Diane Golanski, and Kenneth and Paul Hallam. He was the grandfather of Mason Ferreira and Jacob Betres.



William’s committal service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:30 am at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail Exeter, RI.