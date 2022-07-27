Lydia Jean Ferrell, 86 of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2022

Lydia was born in Portsmouth, RI to the late John and Julia (Roderick) Ferreira. Lydia was married to the late Marvin D. Ferrell for 50 years. Lydia worked at Raytheon for 29 years as a Cable Specialist and was also a member of Local Lodge 584.

Lydia (Gram, Vovo) grew up on the Ferreira Farm and was a resident of Portsmouth for 84 years. She enjoyed playing Cribbage, Traveling and Crocheting blankets and Winter hats and playing cards. She enjoyed watching New England Sports. She was at her most happiest spending time with her Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. She was also a long time sideline Cheerleader for local Portsmouth Sports. Gram lite up the room with her smile and her unforgettable laugh. Her hospitality will never be forgotten, she loved to cook big family meals, especially Holiday meals with her secret recipes. Her homemade Portuguese soup will be made for generations. She opened her home to everyone even the entire football team for a meal. She loved spending time at McCorrie Beach with family and friends until the sun went down. Always in our heart and never far from our thoughts we will forever be thankful for the best mother and grandmother.

Lydia is survived by her children Marvin Ferrell (Jessica) of Middletown, RI., Gary Ferrell (Deborah) of Little Compton, RI., Carolann Silvia (David) of Tamworth, NH., Roy Ferrell, Tiverton, RI., John Ferrell (Doreen) of Tiverton, RI., Veronica Ferrell-Belliveau (Neal) of Portsmouth, RI.

Her Siblings, Lorraine McBride, Edward Ferreira (Mary) of Portsmouth, RI.

Her 12 Grandchildren, Gary Ferrell Jr., Melissa Westphal, Anne-Marie Lafazia, David Silvia Jr., Justin Dionne, Lindsay Golnik, Ryan Ferrell, Megan Ferrell, John Ferrell II, Nicole Ferrell, Valery Belliveau, Vernon Belliveau. Also 17 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-Laws Lucinda White, Columbus, OH. Velma Russell, Bidwell, OH. Phlorine Campbell of Charlestown Va, Her brothers-in-Law Bernard, Columbus OH. and Clyde and Harve Ferrell from Bidwell, OH.

Lydia was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her brothers John, Raymond and Henry Ferreira all of Portsmouth. Her Sisters Cecelia Price of Blacksburg, VA and Evelyn Rudisell of Tiverton, RI. Her Brothers-in-Laws Thomas Ferrell of Delbarton, WV. Samuel and Cloyde Ferrell of Bidwell, Ohio .

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 9:00 am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.

